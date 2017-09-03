  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Walker promotes recycling with students

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/09/2017 - 12:05pm
Top photo: Mayor Ronny Walker recently spoke to promote I.A. Lewis’ student council’s Agents for Change Recycling for Life program with I.A. Lewis students Jordan Jones, Rosetta Shultz, Taryn Davidson and Trenity Cheffin.

Bottom photo: Mayor Walker and the IAL Student Council, kneeling, from left, R.J. Brown, Cade Patterson and Matthew Embrey with second row, Jonathan Brantley, Trenity Cheffin, Jordan Jones, Rosetta Shultz, Mason Skipper, Mayor Walker, Donte Freeman, Drew Colvin, Taryn Davidson and Hannah Gibson promote recycling.

