Lunceford National Player of Week
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/09/2017 - 11:54am
in
On Tuesday morning the National College Baseball Writers Association named Louisiana Tech third baseman Chase Lunceford National Player of the Week. Lunceford is coming off of an impressive week that saw him launch three home runs in wins over previously unbeaten Arkansas and Wichita State. Lunceford drove in at least one run in all five games and drove in nine runs for the week.
