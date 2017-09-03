› Home ›
Cougars pick up pair of wins
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/09/2017 - 11:53am
T. Scott Boatright
Cedar Creek defeated North Lake Christian 9-0 on Saturday as pitchers Grant Clary and Luke Black combined for the shutout.
Jace Moss led Cedar Creek to the win by driving in four runs. He went 3-for-4 at the plate, driving in runs on a single in the second, a single in the third and a double in the fifth.
The Cougars captured the lead in the first inning, scoring one run when Aaron Clark singled with two outs in the first inning.
