Cougars pick up pair of wins

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/09/2017 - 11:53am
T. Scott Boatright

Cedar Creek defeated North Lake Christian 9-0 on Saturday as pitchers Grant Clary and Luke Black combined for the shutout.

Jace Moss led Cedar Creek to the win by driving in four runs. He went 3-for-4 at the plate, driving in runs on a single in the second, a single in the third and a double in the fifth.

The Cougars captured the lead in the first inning, scoring one run when Aaron Clark singled with two outs in the first inning.

