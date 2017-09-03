  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Dunkin’ Dogs to face UAB

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/09/2017 - 11:49am
in
Leader Sports Service
022517 Tech Konkol C.jpg
Leader photo by T. SCOTT BOATRIGHT - Eric Konkol leads his Dunkin’ Dogs in the Conference USA quarterfinals at 5:30 p.m. today as second-seeded Louisiana Tech takes on seventh-seeded Alabama-Birmingham at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

Despite being the second youngest team in the league, despite being picked seventh in the preseason poll and despite losing two seniors to season-ending injuries in the non-conference, Louisiana Tech overcame all of that to finish second in Conference USA.

As a result, the Bulldogs earned themselves a first round bye and will face off Alabama-Birmingham in the quarterfinals of the C-USA Tournament presented by metroPCS at 5:30 p.m. today inside Legacy Arena.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share