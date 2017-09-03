› Home ›
Dunkin’ Dogs to face UAB
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/09/2017 - 11:49am
Despite being the second youngest team in the league, despite being picked seventh in the preseason poll and despite losing two seniors to season-ending injuries in the non-conference, Louisiana Tech overcame all of that to finish second in Conference USA.
As a result, the Bulldogs earned themselves a first round bye and will face off Alabama-Birmingham in the quarterfinals of the C-USA Tournament presented by metroPCS at 5:30 p.m. today inside Legacy Arena.
