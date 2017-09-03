› Home ›
Moten to lead Techsters against Charlotte
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 03/09/2017 - 11:44am
Malcolm Butler, Special to the Leader
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Kevione Moten is no stranger to adversity.
Growing up in New Orleans, the Louisiana Tech senior and her family were forced to flee from their home twice, once during Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and then during Hurricane Gustav in 2008.
Following Hurricane Katrina, Kev and her family moved to Shreveport. She attended Caddo Middle Career and Technology School for a year before moving back to New Orleans. After all, the Big Easy was home.
Just not for much longer.
