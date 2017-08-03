› Home ›
School district faces $5.4M MFP cut
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/08/2017 - 12:08pm
in
Murphy: We were prepared for potential cuts
Derek J. Amaya
The Lincoln Parish school district faces a $5.4 million state Minimum Foundation Program reduction for the 2017-18 fiscal year said George Murphy, business manager, during the Lincoln Parish School Board’s regularly schedule meeting Tuesday night.
However, Murphy along with school Superintendent Mike Milstead said for the time being the school district is “OK.”
“All is not lost,” Murphy said. “We need to figure out how to deal with less money, but we’ll be OK.”
The MFP formula determines how much money the state will contribute to educating students in a particular school district.
