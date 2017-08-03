› Home ›
Leaders to rally against litter
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/08/2017 - 12:06pm
Local event part of statewide ‘litter-thon’
Nancy Bergeron
Government and community leaders from throughout Lincoln Parish will rally against litter Friday as part of the statewide Keep Louisiana Beautiful Leaders Against Litter campaign.
The local event begins at 9 a.m. at Ruston’s Historic Fire Station. Simultaneous rallies are scheduled in each of the 27 Keep Louisiana Beautiful affiliate communities.
The local group will walk down East Mississippi Avenue picking up litter. Participants will also be asked to sign an anti-litter pledge.
