› Home ›
Flood of 2016
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/08/2017 - 12:05pm
in
Nancy Bergeron
“One year ago today it showed up that night and gave us what we didn’t want. But we dealt with it.”
That’s how Kip Franklin, Lincoln Parish director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, remembers the record-setting flood of March 2016.
Today is the first anniversary of the start of the event. By the time the rains ended five days later, a record of almost 21 inches of rain had fallen on Lincoln Parish.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos