Quota International turned 98 years old
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/08/2017 - 11:58am
Leader News Service
The local Quota International Club hosted a birthday part during their recent program meeting. Quota International turned 98 years old. The program meeting included an orientation for our new members. Also, in honor of Quota’s Birthday, the club’s Community Impact Committee gave gifts to The Boys & Girls Club of Ruston, Head Start and Life Choices. Pictured top left: Community Impact Chair Rhonda Reed, left, giving cleaning supplies to Vanessa Brown and Sabrina Love with the Boys & Girls Club.
