Reader writes about media, president
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/08/2017 - 11:49am
in
Are you right 100 percent of the time? Is your spouse? Your children? Your boss? Your customers? Are you and these same people wrong 100 percent of the time? Bet you answered “no” to every question. Why? I imagine it is because you can and do think.
So what has happened to you that convinces you that President Donald Trump, Fox News and the National Rifle Association are right 100 percent of the time and CNN and MSNBC are wrong 100 percent of the time? Think about it.
John Sachs
Ruston
