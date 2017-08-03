› Home ›
Murals give sense of place
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/08/2017 - 11:47am
Nancy Bergeron
Cool things happen after dark.
Like the night Louisiana Tech University art teachers Nick Bustamante and Whitney Causey sketched the design on the south wall of the Rainwater Building for Ruston’s first downtown mural.
Work on the 9-foot-tall by 40-foot-long mural is underway and expected to continue for at least a month. The mural is one of the three planned for the city and is a collage of geometric shapes containing images that represent Ruston, along with large letters that proclaim this to be “Ruston, Louisiana.”
