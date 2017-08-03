› Home ›
Tech’s Bracey C-USA Freshman of Year
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/08/2017 - 11:41am
in
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech point guard DaQuan Bracey earned Conference USA Freshman of the Year honors and was selected to the All-Freshman Team in an announcement made of the 2016-17 men’s basketball specialty awards by the league office on Tuesday.
Joining Bracey on the five-person All-Freshman Team was shooting guard Jalen Harris. And one day after being selected Third Team All-CUSA, junior guard Jacobi Boykins was selected to the five-person All-Defensive Team. All awards were voted on by the conference’s head coaches and select media.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos