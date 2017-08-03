  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tech’s Bracey C-USA Freshman of Year

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/08/2017 - 11:41am
Leader Sports Service
DeQuan Bracey has scored at least 10 points in each of the last six games, averaging 14.5 points per game during that span.

Louisiana Tech point guard DaQuan Bracey earned Conference USA Freshman of the Year honors and was selected to the All-Freshman Team in an announcement made of the 2016-17 men’s basketball specialty awards by the league office on Tuesday.

Joining Bracey on the five-person All-Freshman Team was shooting guard Jalen Harris. And one day after being selected Third Team All-CUSA, junior guard Jacobi Boykins was selected to the five-person All-Defensive Team. All awards were voted on by the conference’s head coaches and select media.

