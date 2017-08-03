  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Grambling men defeat Prairie View

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/08/2017 - 11:39am
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Ervin Mitchell scored 24 points, Remond Brown added 16, and Grambling State held off Prairie View 81-77 in Tuesday night’s Southwestern Athletic Conference quarterfinal.

The fifth-seeded Tigers (14-19) on Friday will face top-seeded Texas Southern (21-11), which beat Alabama State (8-23) 87-72 on Tuesday.

Prairie View tied it three times in the second half, clawed back from seven points down, then tied it again at 70 on Tevin Bellinger’s jumper with 4:37 left.

