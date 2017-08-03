› Home ›
Diamond ’Dogs rally past Mississippi St.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/08/2017 - 11:38am
Leader Sports Service
STARKVILLE, Miss. — It was only a matter of time before the Bulldogs got the timely hit as late inning magic led Louisiana Tech (12-1) to a 3-2 win over Mississippi State on Tuesday night in Starkville.
Tech scored two in the eighth to tie and manufactured the game winner in the ninth to leave Starkville victorious.
