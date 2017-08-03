› Home ›
GSU women advance
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/08/2017 - 11:36am
Win over MVSU puts Lady Tigers in SWAC semifinals
T. Scott Boatright
GRAMBLING — Time and time again Grambling State had a chance to pull away for good against Mississippi Valley State in Southwestern Athletics Conference women’s basketball tournament quarterfinals action at the Frederick Hobdy Assembly Center.
And time and time again the Devilettes battled back.
Mississippi Valley cut the GSU to one point in the final two minutes before the Lady Tigers took care of business down the stretch to pull off a 71-61 win to clinch a berth in Friday’s semifinals round.
