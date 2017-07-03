› Home ›
Aldermen approve revitalization projects
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/07/2017 - 10:39am
Community gardens, center aim to unite neighborhoods
Nancy Bergeron
Ruston’s Board of Aldermen has given unanimous approval to a pair of projects that supporters say will breathe new life into the city’s south side.
Aldermen on Monday approved a partnership with the faith-based Wesley Foundation at Louisiana Tech University to develop a small-scale farm and community garden on Martin Luther King Drive, and a partnership with Neighborhood Unified for Hope to build a community house on Arlington Street.
