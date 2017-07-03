› Home ›
Gallot meets Trump, Pence in D.C.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/07/2017 - 10:34am
GSU president is among HBCU leaders seeking significant increase in funding, support
Will Sutton, GSU Media Bureau
Grambling State University President Rick Gallot spent time with President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on Feb. 27 as a part of a “listening session” day of talks with White House and other officials.
During an interview minutes after leaving the Pence meeting, Gallot said if the theme of being a partner with historically black colleges and universities holds true, it would be good for HBCUs and GSU. He said White House officials said HBCU leaders should expect an executive order strongly encouraging and supporting HBCUs soon.
