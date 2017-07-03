  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Techsters’ Anthony honored

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/07/2017 - 10:30am
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech’s Kierra Anthony, left, averaged 13.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.6 steals per game this season.

Louisiana Tech sophomore guard Kierra Anthony was named second team all-Conference USA by a vote of the league coaches and media representatives announced by the C-USA office.

Despite finishing fourth in the 14-team league, Anthony was Tech’s lone representative on the eight-peron first team and eight-person second team.

