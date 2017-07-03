› Home ›
Techsters’ Anthony honored
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/07/2017 - 10:30am
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech sophomore guard Kierra Anthony was named second team all-Conference USA by a vote of the league coaches and media representatives announced by the C-USA office.
Despite finishing fourth in the 14-team league, Anthony was Tech’s lone representative on the eight-peron first team and eight-person second team.
