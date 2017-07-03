› Home ›
Murray SWAC Women’s Coach of Year
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/07/2017 - 10:28am
GSU hoops teams begin conference tourneys today
T. Scott Boatright
Grambling State’s Freddie Murray is the Southwestern Athletic Conference women’s basketball Coach of the Year while a G-Man and two Lady Tigers have been named to the All-SWAC basketball teams.
