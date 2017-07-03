  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Murray SWAC Women’s Coach of Year

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/07/2017 - 10:28am
T. Scott Boatright
basketball.jpg
Grambling State junior guard Shakyla Hill, with ball above left, has been named to the All-SWAC women’s first-team while G-Man Avery Ugba, with ball above right, received first-team honors on the All-SWAC men’s squad.

Grambling State’s Freddie Murray is the Southwestern Athletic Conference women’s basketball Coach of the Year while a G-Man and two Lady Tigers have been named to the All-SWAC basketball teams.

