› Home ›
Tech baseball in Top 25 for first time since 1986
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/07/2017 - 10:26am
in
O.K. Davis
Louisiana Tech University’s baseball team has joined the national rankings.
The Bulldogs (11-1), off to the best start in the program’s history, were announced Monday as the No. 25 rated squad in the weekly National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association poll.
Tech is the only Conference USA team included in the poll that goes 30 deep in ranking the 300 Division programs in America.
The Bulldogs of first-year head coach Lane Burroughs are one of three Louisiana-based schools in the elite group of 30. LSU (9-3) is No. 7 and Louisiana-Lafayette (6-4) is No. 17.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos