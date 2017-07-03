  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Dunkin’ Dogs duo All-CUSA

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/07/2017 - 10:24am
McCree named to first-team while Boykins a second-teamer
Leader Sports Service
Photos courtesy LATechSportsPix.com - Louisiana Tech redshirt senior forward Eric McCree, above left, has been named to the first team of the All-Conference USA men’s basketball squad while fellow Dunkin’ Dog Jacobi Boykins, a junior, is a second-team selection.

Louisiana Tech’s Erik McCree and Jacobi Boykins received All-Conference USA honors, announced by the league office on Monday in a vote by the head coaches and media representatives from each school.

The two upperclassmen played instrumental roles in leading the Bulldogs to a second-place finish in the league despite being picked seventh in the preseason. That five-spot jump in the standings tied for the best with Texas-San Antonio.

