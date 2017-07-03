› Home ›
Dunkin’ Dogs duo All-CUSA
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/07/2017 - 10:24am
in
McCree named to first-team while Boykins a second-teamer
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech’s Erik McCree and Jacobi Boykins received All-Conference USA honors, announced by the league office on Monday in a vote by the head coaches and media representatives from each school.
The two upperclassmen played instrumental roles in leading the Bulldogs to a second-place finish in the league despite being picked seventh in the preseason. That five-spot jump in the standings tied for the best with Texas-San Antonio.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos