Tigers fall in semis; Panthers play today
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/07/2017 - 10:22am
T. Scott Boatright
LAKE CHARLES — Simsboro High School’s 17-win steak came to an end Monday night as the Tigers fell 58-46 to Hathaway in boys Class B basketall playoff semifinals action at Burton Coliseum.
The young Tigers did better than expected this season with several underclassman leading the way, so seeing Simsboro make another deep foray into the playoffs next seasonwouldn’t be a surprise.
In Class 1A, second-seeded Lincoln Prep will take on No. 6 in a boys basketball semifinals contest set to start at 4:45 p.m. today at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
