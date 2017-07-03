› Home ›
It’s time for 4-H Summer Camp
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/07/2017 - 10:14am
Amanda Simmons
Registration for 4-H summer camp began Feb. 21. for all fourth, fifth and sixth graders. Because 4-H Summer Camp is one of the most important events that 4-H offers for youth, planning has to start early. Camping is one of the most valuable experiences a child can have. It’s a learning experience that helps boys and girls appreciate the outdoors, live together as a group, be self-sufficient, get along with others and appreciate people with different interests and background. The camp is held at the LSU AgCenter’s Grant Walker 4-H Educational Center located near Pollock.
