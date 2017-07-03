› Home ›
GSU, Tech hoops teams turning in dream season
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/07/2017 - 10:10am
in
Rick Hohlt
The Ruston Daily Leader would like to congratulate all four of Lincoln Parish’s college basketball teams for turning in the best all-around season we’ve seen in quite some time.
There’s plenty to be proud of as March Madness begins.
The Lady Techsters will be the fourth seed in the C-USA women’s tournament and will have a first-round bye before taking on the winner of a Wednesday contest between fifth-seeded Charlotte and 12-seeded Marshall at 3 p.m. Thursday in Birmingham, Alabama.
