LPSB policy revisions on tap
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 03/06/2017 - 1:43pm
Derek J. Amaya
Policy revisions and one addition to the policy manual will be the focus of the Lincoln Parish School Board meeting.
The board will review revisions on items relating to admissions, ethics and rules along with the additions of a code of conduct for state school board members at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the school board Central Office.
In addition to voting on those policy revisions, the board will review policy revisions on admissions and employment with a formal action to be taken at the April meeting.
