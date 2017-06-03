› Home ›
Tech to host Health Analytics Conference Event
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 03/06/2017 - 1:43pm
Leader News Service
Health care professionals, educators and executives from around the region will join state officials and economic development leaders for the inaugural North Louisiana Health Analytics Conference, March 10 at the Willis-Knighton Innovation Center in Bossier City.
