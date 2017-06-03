  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tech to host Health Analytics Conference Event

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 03/06/2017 - 1:43pm
in
Leader News Service
030617 Conference C.jpg

Health care professionals, educators and executives from around the region will join state officials and economic development leaders for the inaugural North Louisiana Health Analytics Conference, March 10 at the Willis-Knighton Innovation Center in Bossier City.

