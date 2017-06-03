› Home ›
Former jury president Jack Beard passes
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 03/06/2017 - 1:39pm
Nancy Bergeron
Friends and colleagues are remembering Ruston resident Jack Beard today as an enthusiastic committee servant, an excellent art teacher and, in later life, a political cartoonist whose work always carried a zinger.
“I think he was truly one of those unselfish servants of the people,” former Ruston Mayor Dan Hollingsworth, a long-time friend of Beard’s, said this morning.
Beard, 93, died Saturday. Visitation with his family to celebrate his life will be from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. today at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, with funeral services set for 2 p.m. Tuesday at Ruston’s Temple Baptist Church.
