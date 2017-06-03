› Home ›
Diaper Derby raises money for March of Dimes
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 03/06/2017 - 1:35pm
in
Leader News Service
The local March of Dimes chapter and Louisiana Tech Athletics have partnered for nine years to host the annual Diaper Derby at a basketball game.
The event was held at half-time of the Lady Techster’s basketball game on Feb. 11.
Seven children ranging in age from 10 months to 2 years participated in the event.
Prizes for the child crossing the finish line first in both the crawler and toddler divisions were awarded by the March of Dimes and LA Tech Athletics.
Kaylee Hammons, 10 month old daughter of Cody and Rebecca Hammons of Quitman, won the crawler division.
