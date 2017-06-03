› Home ›
Cypress Springs celebrates manners at White House Dinner
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 03/06/2017 - 1:18pm
Cypress Springs recently held its White House Dinner at the Ruston Civic Center. In the left photo are Layten Davis, Gabriel Garcia, Asia Gahagan, Landon Johnston, Debbie Abrahm, Masey Ingram, Ohan Kitishian and Jermya Johnson. In the right photo is Shania Willis, from Ruston High School’s advanced nutrition and food class, serving Kyra Kelly.
