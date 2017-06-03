› Home ›
Agenda: Variety is quality of life
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 03/06/2017 - 1:09pm
in
Rick Hohlt
If ever Ruston’s Board of Aldermen had a varied agenda, tonight’s is it.
The topics range from a pair of cooperative endeavors for much-needed community renewal projects in south Ruston, to adding industrial park acreage to the Louisiana Economic Development Certified Sites Program, to putting street lights along Interstate 20 to starting work on several more Moving Ruston Forward infrastructure projects.
Plus, there’s an item that could result in the city’s selling an old fire engine to Grambling. Talk about a vote that could literally be a lifesaving decision.
