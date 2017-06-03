› Home ›
Williams excited about NFL season No. 12
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 03/06/2017 - 1:07pm
O.K. Davis
Good for Kyle Williams.
Good for the Buffalo Bills.
And especially good for anybody who admires a player with the heart of a lion, throwback qualities and a pure love for the game he plays.
Williams, an All-American defensive lineman at both Ruston High School and LSU, will wear the Bills’ colors for the 12th time in 2017.
There had been speculation that the five-time Pro Bowler might be cut by the franchise for salary cap reasons.
