Williams excited about NFL season No. 12

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 03/06/2017 - 1:07pm
O.K. Davis
Good for Kyle Williams.

Good for the Buffalo Bills.

And especially good for anybody who admires a player with the heart of a lion, throwback qualities and a pure love for the game he plays.

Williams, an All-American defensive lineman at both Ruston High School and LSU, will wear the Bills’ colors for the 12th time in 2017.

There had been speculation that the five-time Pro Bowler might be cut by the franchise for salary cap reasons.

