  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Diamond ’Dogs complete sweep

  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 03/06/2017 - 1:02pm
in
Leader Sports Service
030617 Tech Jon Washam C.jpg
Photo by KEN ROBERTSON - Louisiana Tech’s Jonathan Washam celebrates after tying Saturday’s game against Wichita State with a sacrifice fly to score Rafael Gladu.

A constant downpour rarely relented, but Sunday afternoon was anything but gloomy as Louisiana Tech completed the three-game sweep over Wichita State with a 12-10 win at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.

Chase Lunceford led Tech’s offensive effort with a two-home run performance, while fellow-senior Raphael Gladu added a clutch home run of his own.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share