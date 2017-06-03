› Home ›
Diamond ’Dogs complete sweep
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 03/06/2017 - 1:02pm
Leader Sports Service
A constant downpour rarely relented, but Sunday afternoon was anything but gloomy as Louisiana Tech completed the three-game sweep over Wichita State with a 12-10 win at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.
Chase Lunceford led Tech’s offensive effort with a two-home run performance, while fellow-senior Raphael Gladu added a clutch home run of his own.
