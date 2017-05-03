› Home ›
Mom meant well, but I still miss my 1956 Topps cards
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 03/05/2017 - 9:36am
in
O.K. Davis
My mom and I had a great, loving relationship.
Seldom — I can count the number of times on one hand — that we ever had an argument that reached the heights of, say, Mike Tyson vs. Evander Holyfield or Charles Barkley vs. anybody.
Several reasons:
1: I respected her.
2: I was scared of her.
3: I loved her too much.
About that second reason.
Too many instances remain forever imprinted into my mind offer undeniable proof that “a good whipping” or “thorough tongue lashing: never left a trying-to-be-cute, brash youngster severely deranged.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos