Dunkin’ Dogs dominate USM

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 03/05/2017 - 9:33am
T. Scott Boatright
Leader photo by T. SCOTT BOATRIGHT Freshman Jalen Harris (3) led Louisiana Tech with 20 points in Saturday’s win over Southern Miss.

Freshman Jalen Harris led the way with 20 points Saturday as Louisiana Tech closed out regular-season play in dominating fashion with a 93-65 Conference USA win over Southern Mississippi in the Thomas Assembly Center.

It was a big day for Bulldogs senior forward Erik McCree, who received his diploma from Tech president Les Guice Saturday in a special graduation held Saturday morning. McCree missed last weekend’s winter quarter commencement exercises because the Dunkin’ Dogs were on a road trip

