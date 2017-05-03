› Home ›
Dunkin’ Dogs dominate USM
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 03/05/2017 - 9:33am
in
T. Scott Boatright
Freshman Jalen Harris led the way with 20 points Saturday as Louisiana Tech closed out regular-season play in dominating fashion with a 93-65 Conference USA win over Southern Mississippi in the Thomas Assembly Center.
It was a big day for Bulldogs senior forward Erik McCree, who received his diploma from Tech president Les Guice Saturday in a special graduation held Saturday morning. McCree missed last weekend’s winter quarter commencement exercises because the Dunkin’ Dogs were on a road trip
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos