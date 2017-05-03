› Home ›
G-Men beat Bulldogs
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 03/05/2017 - 9:30am
GRAMBLING (AP) — Ervin Mitchell scored 27 points on 10-for-14 shooting and Grambling defeated Alabama A&M 78-57 to close the regular season with five wins in the last six games.
Avery Ugba scored 16 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and Remond Brown scored 14 points with five assists for Grambling (15-16, 10-8 Southwestern Athletic Conference).
The Tigers scored 21 points off 18 Alabama A&M turnovers and had nine steals. Brown with three, and four blocked shots, Ugba with two.
De’Ederick Petty led the Bulldogs (2-27, 2-16) with 16 points and Sherif Mohamed added 10.
