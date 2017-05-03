› Home ›
G-Women clinch regular-season title
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 03/05/2017 - 9:25am
in
T. Scott Boatright
GRAMBLING —The Grambling State University Lady Tigers clinched a share of the Southwestern Athletic Conference regular-season championship as they roared past Alabama A&M 87-57 on Senior Day Saturday at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Center.
GSU (16-13, 14-4 SWAC) dominated from start to finish and led by 23 points at halftime.
This marks the first time the Lady Tigers have claimed at least a share of the regular season title since the 1999-2000 season.
John’ea Thompson made the most of her Senior Day and led GSU with 17 points.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos