G-Women clinch regular-season title

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 03/05/2017 - 9:25am
T. Scott Boatright
030517 GSUW Hill C.jpg

GRAMBLING —The Grambling State University Lady Tigers clinched a share of the Southwestern Athletic Conference regular-season championship as they roared past Alabama A&M 87-57 on Senior Day Saturday at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Center.

GSU (16-13, 14-4 SWAC) dominated from start to finish and led by 23 points at halftime.
This marks the first time the Lady Tigers have claimed at least a share of the regular season title since the 1999-2000 season.

John’ea Thompson made the most of her Senior Day and led GSU with 17 points.

