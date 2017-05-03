› Home ›
Simsboro back in Class B boys semifinals
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 03/05/2017 - 9:22am
Derek J. Amaya
WESTON — For the second consecutive year in a row, the Simsboro High School boys’ basketball team will compete in the semifinals of the Class B Playoffs.
The Tigers’ journey continued after the team defeated the Weston High School Wolves 67-57 Friday night.
Led by freshman Jakemin Abney’s team-best 23 points and junior Deonte Levingston’s 14 rebounds, the Tigers advance to play the No. 2 seed Hathaway High School Hornets at 8 p.m. Monday at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
SHS head coach Josh Brown said his players were the “most prepared I’ve ever seen them” Friday.
