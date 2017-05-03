› Home ›
Lady Lions take state championship
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 03/05/2017 - 9:20am
Hammond (The Associated Press)
HAMMOND (AP) — With three players finishing in double-digits, top-seeded New Living Word easily defeated Grace Christian 74-27 Friday to capture the 2017 Louisiana High School Athletic Association Division V girls basketball state championship at Southeastern Louisiana University.
The Lions (22-13) broke out early to a 22-13 advantage against Grace Christian (16-16) at the end of the first quarter. Forcing 25 turnovers, the Lions’ lead only expanded after that, as they held the Warriors to single-digit scoring in the remaining three quarters.
