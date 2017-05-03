› Home ›
Cedar Creek tops Opelousas Catholic
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 03/05/2017 - 9:17am
Staff Report
The Cedar Creek Cougars (3-2) jumped out to an early lead against Opelousas Catholic (5-1) and took home an 11-4 victory in baseball action on Thursday.
Cedar Creek scored on a stolen base by Brooks Auger and a double by Chandler Hay in the second inning.
The Cougars took the lead for good with three runs in the second inning. In the second, Auger singled driving in two followed by Hay’s doubled driving in one run.
Cedar Creek added three runs in the sixth inning with a groundout by Eli Brown driving in the first run.
