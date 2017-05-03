› Home ›
Diamond ’Dogs clinch series vs. Wichita St.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 03/05/2017 - 9:16am
Leader Sports Service
It was an offensive barrage in the first inning at J.C. Love Field at Patterson Park, as Louisiana Tech put up an eight-spot in the first frame on their way to a 15-1 win over Wichita State on Saturday night.
