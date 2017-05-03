› Home ›
Lady Techsters top Southern Miss
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 03/05/2017 - 9:14am
in
Leader Sports Service
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Freshman Respect Leaphart scored a career-high 19 points and Southern Miss shot 51 percent from the field as the Golden Eagles defeated Louisiana Tech 72-63 at Reed Green Coliseum Friday night.
The loss snapped Tech’s seven-game winning streak and secured the No. 3 seed and first day bye for Southern Miss in the upcoming Conference USA Tournament.
Tech (17-12, 12-6) will be the No. 4 seed and gets a first round bye. Tech will play the winner of fifth-seeded Charlotte vs. No. 12 Marshall at 3 p.m Thursday.
The top four seeds get a first day bye.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos