RHS wins 3 softball games

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 03/05/2017 - 9:13am
Staff Report

Ruston High School won a trio of contests in recent days, defeating Benton on Thursday, North Webster on Friday and Caldwell on Saturday.

The Bearcats used the long ball in a 15-4 win over Benton, with Emma Shively batting four-for-four with two home runs and eight RBIs while Addi Pullen added a three-run blast Harlie Robinson hitting a solo round-tripper.

Ruston followed by defeating North Webster 5-1 and Caldwell 1-0.
RHS will next play Ouachita Christian on Monday.

