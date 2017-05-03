› Home ›
RHS wins 3 softball games
Sun, 03/05/2017 - 9:13am
Staff Report
Ruston High School won a trio of contests in recent days, defeating Benton on Thursday, North Webster on Friday and Caldwell on Saturday.
The Bearcats used the long ball in a 15-4 win over Benton, with Emma Shively batting four-for-four with two home runs and eight RBIs while Addi Pullen added a three-run blast Harlie Robinson hitting a solo round-tripper.
Ruston followed by defeating North Webster 5-1 and Caldwell 1-0.
RHS will next play Ouachita Christian on Monday.
