New signage unveiled in Grambling
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 03/05/2017 - 1:47am
Grambling State University head football coach Broderick Fobbs, left, and wife Kimbia Fobbs, right, unveil the new GSU champions sign that welcomes guests and residents to the city of Grambling on Friday. The sign is located at the corner of RWE Jones Drive and College Avenue.
