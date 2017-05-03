› Home ›
Community renewal projects on board’s agenda
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 03/05/2017 - 1:45am
A pair of community renewal projects in south Ruston could get a boost from the city if the Board of Aldermen approves partnerships with the two ventures.
Decisions on cooperative endeavors that would lead to a small-scale farm and community garden on Martin Luther King Drive and a community house on Arlington Street are among the items aldermen’s agenda for their Monday meeting.
The monthly meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall and is open to the public.
