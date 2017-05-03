› Home ›
Ruston product living hoop coaching dreams
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 03/05/2017 - 12:32am
in
T. Scott Boatright
You can’t argue with the numbers — 31-0.
A undefeated season is the ultimate mark of success for any sports team.
Influencing the lives of young people is another sign of success.
That makes Ruston High School graduate Larry Cordaro, the head coach of the LSU-Alexandria men’s basketball team, a winner in all phases of life.
