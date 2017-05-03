› Home ›
GSU nursing program needs to return
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 03/05/2017 - 12:26am
in
Rick Hohlt
In a time where the future of higher education in the state of Louisiana remains unbalanced, there is one thing for sure — Grambling State University’s nursing program needs to make a return.
And with the support of the University of Louisiana System Board, the university is one step closer to opening the new program in fall 2018.
The UL System Board unanimously voted to approve a Letter of Intent for the undergraduate degree program that was lost in 2015.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos