› Home ›
Colors of new season emerging
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 03/05/2017 - 12:22am
in
T. Scott Boatright
Signs, signs — everywhere a sign.
Mardi Gras has come and gone — all the purple, green and gold has faded away.
Now we’re beginning to see the colors of our newest season — yellow and green.
That fine, yellow dust lightly coating your vehicle. The increased number of insects. Heaters being run at night but air conditioners used during the day. The hint of green popping up in your front yard.
Those are all signs.
Old Man Winter has left the building and apparently spring has officially sprung.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos