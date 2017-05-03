› Home ›
Local school thanks businesses
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 03/05/2017 - 12:20am
Stacy Doyal Hunt
Cedar Creek School students were welcomed recently by businesses and employers throughout Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas, and California for job shadowing experiences. These events were designed to give the students an opportunity to “shadow” adults during their daily work activities ... and they LOVED it! The experience inspired students to be enthusiastic about their studies by showing them how education can be translated into rewarding futures.
