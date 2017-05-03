› Home ›
Help others because it's the right thing
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 03/05/2017 - 12:19am
Joe Bleich
A good man helped me out of a ditch.
I did not have a traffic accident.
I am not speaking literally. I was sharing with him the plight that hits some of us when we assume, however feebly, the label of “writer.” It is the problem of “writer’s block.”
Knowing that a deadline is approaching and simultaneously struggling to find the “perfect” topic can be a challenge and candidly quite disconcerting.
I was cruising around town this past Thursday doing some errands and shared my “writer’s block” issue with a friend.
