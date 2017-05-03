  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Sometimes better can be worse

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 03/05/2017 - 12:16am
Byron Moore
Question: I have done very well in my 401K this year. But I also have a lot of money in a savings account just sitting there. My plan was to have it as an emergency fund, but it’s earning next to nothing. Shouldn’t I find something more productive to do with that money? Perhaps a growth and income fund?

Answer: What kind of car do you drive?

